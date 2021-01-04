Kylie Jenner: Stormi is already a professional snowboarder!

On her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner shared a video of her little Stormi who is already addicted to snowboarding. She’s really having fun!

To start this new year 2021, Kylie Jenner shared the cutest video. Indeed, while on ski vacation with her daughter, Stormi, she shared a video that was sure to create a buzz on social media.

This Tuesday, January 3, Kylie Jenner posted a new video on her Instagram account. She showed off the first moments of her daughter, Stormi, on a snowboard. And the least we can say is that she is doing like a pro.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter hasn’t fallen once. She slowly slid down the slope. The little one even made a small figure that made her mom very happy. The latter looked really proud.

With her video, the young woman has collected more than 15 million views in just a few hours from her fans. In the comments, they fell in love with Stormi.

KYLIE JENNER FANS CONGRATULATE STORMI FOR HIS SNOWBOARDING

Several Kylie Jenner fans congratulated her daughter on her snowboarding performance. One thing is certain, she will become a real champion later. It will take a few years to wait before finding out.

In the comments, Khloé Kardashian also wrote a message of encouragement to her niece. Indeed, the reality TV contestant said, “She’s a rock star! Come on Stormi come on! “.

But she’s not the only one who seemed under the spell. Indeed, Hailey Baldwin also left an adorable message under the video of her friend. The young woman wrote: “She is too precious for this world”.

Gigi Hadid also commented with crying emoji. She actually looked very touched by this adorable video. Kim Kardashian’s sister has made the buzz on the social network!



