Kylie Jenner stole the show on Cardi B new video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new single “WAP” had big guest stars in its recent official video.

Kylie Jenner surprised everyone when she made a cameo appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s latest music video, “WAP.” The new single features the three women in revealing outfits.

Cardi B may have debuted two years ago with her album Invasion of Privacy, and now, as fans waited for “WAP”, they weren’t disappointed! At her side, Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner wore elegant dresses and elegant movements.

Kylie Jenner had a relatively short cameo, dressed in a leopard print jumpsuit, moving along a hallway. Her sister Kim Kardashian praised Kylie for appearing in the video on Instagram, writing “OMG @kyliejenner.”

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion forms a great duo with Cardi B, complementing each other’s outfits, moves, and puns. And if the 22-year-old makeup mogul isn’t enough for a cameo, then get ready for Normani, Rosalía, Mulatto and more celebrities to appear in the 4-minute video.

Let’s check out her video below, which begins with the statues of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion as the centerpiece of a water feature. However, the video is not exactly safe for work!

Cardi B preparing a new album?

Cardi B has teased that she would release another album as she had been working for a while. In February, she said she only missed a few club hits, but couldn’t be sure of an exact release date.

“I can never put a date on it because, like, when you feel like you have those songs, that’s when it will come out. I can’t put a date in my ears, you know what I’m saying? ” stated in an interview this spring.

Meanwhile, Megan continues to rise as one of the biggest names in hip-hop. The ‘Savage’ star has been through many ups and downs, from reaching the top of the chart with her viral song to being shot by an unidentified shooter on July 12.

Fortunately, she is fine now and nothing can stop her. She recently became a brand ambassador for Revlon and now surprises fans with this song after teaming up with Cardi B. Did you like the rappers’ new song?



