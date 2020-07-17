Kylie Jenner shows up with crocodile bag at over $150,000!

On Instagram, the it-girl Kylie Jenner appears alongside her mom Kris. She is carrying a crocodile bag over $ 150,000.

On the plane, Kylie Jenner and her mom Kris Jenner pose. The it-girl takes the opportunity to show her new wonder, a crocodile bag for 150,000 dollars.

The more expensive, the better. But when Kylie Jenner likes, she doesn’t count. Since her birth, the pretty brunette bathes in luxury.

Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian clan – Jenner has never limited her purchases. Thus, the pretty brunette could spend her time heating up her bank card.

And to find herself in the red, she still has room. Yep, Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend’s fortune is $ 900 million. Or 810 million euros. Wow!

So Kylie Jenner never stops spending. Even though the creator of the Kylie Cosmetics brand is lacking in everything, she still needs to have more.

Jewelry, lingerie, shoes, clothes … It’s never enough for the it-girl. The proof with her latest purchase.

Indeed, the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner could not resist buying a crocodile bag. However, it is very expensive…

KYLIE JENNER ALWAYS WANTS MORE

When Kylie Jenner is in a store, the sulfurous brunette with XXL curves should not often look at the prices.

Even less those in business for which she has a real crush, like this handbag. Indeed, the crocodile model, Birkin, from the house of Hermès Himalayan made him look!

Kylie Jenner spent as much as $ 150,000 to have it in her wardrobe. And the least we can say is that the it-girl is very proud of it.

So to prove it, the last of the Kardashian family – Jenner shared three photos where it highlights her new wonder.



