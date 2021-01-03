Kylie Jenner shows off the inside of her vacation cabin!

Warning the eyes ! Today, Kylie Jenner shows us part of the interior of her amazing vacation cabin in Aspen!

For several days now, Kylie Jenner has delighted her fans by sharing photos and videos of her in the mountains. Like every year, the sisters gathered in their sumptuous chalet in Aspen, Colorado.

Covid demands, travel is restricted in the United States. So Kylie and Kendall both left to relax in the mountains.

But the Kardashian-Jenner family ritual requires, the two sisters were also joined by Travis Scott, Kris Jenner and her sweetheart. Spending their stay in a dream chalet with swimming pool, Kylie Jenner reveals part of their home to us … Look at the sumptuous view:

KYLIE JENNER: HER DREAM CHALET IN ASPEN

It’s no longer a secret! For the past few days, Kylie Jenner has been leading the good life in the family’s chalet in Aspen.

Taking advantage of her stay to snowboard with her sister Kendall, she also shares videos of Stormi in the snow that make us melt… And for good reason!

But that’s not all ! To the delight of fans, Kylie Jenner also reveals part of their chalet… and what a sublime chalet!

In her video, Kylie shows us the ground floor of the chalet with the many bay windows. Offering a breathtaking view of the snow-covered forest, it also has a sublime swimming pool!

The value of the chalet of the Kardashian – Jenner clan has not been estimated to date … But from what we could see in the Instagram story and knowing the family, it must be a very nice sum with many 0 to be continued !



