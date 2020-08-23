Kylie Jenner shows off a huge neckline in an all-white outfit!

No, that is never enough. On social media, Kylie Jenner never ceases to dazzle internet users. The incendiary brunette spends her time sharing ultra sexy photos.

Thus, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” starlet dominates Instagram.

And as proof, more than 191 million people follow his adventures. So, Tyga’s ex-girlfriend is very active on the platform.

Always closer to her subscribers, the latter shares everything with her admirers. Like moments of bonding with his daughter, Stormi.

Or with her sisters, Khloé, Kourtney or Kim Kardashian. Not to mention the model, Kendall Jenner. But that’s not all !

From time to time, Kylie Jenner promotes her beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics. She must be able to boast of having such a big empire, at only 23 years old.

But sometimes the young woman is content to simply share photos of herself. However, these are still “muy caliente”.

KYLIE JENNER KISSES THE CANVAS

Once again, Kylie Jenner is causing a stir with her latest Instagram post. And for good reason, the incendiary brunette raises the temperature a notch.

In fact, Stormi’s mom shows off in a total white look, truly streetwear. Thus, the young woman opts for a very low-cut top and a jogging jacket.

Moreover, the latter also adopts a jogging bottom. However, the fashion queen loves to break up her “streetwear” look with more elegant accessories.

Like body jewelry, which she wears at the waist. But that’s not all ! Rather than flaunt sneakers, Kylie Jenner goes for heels. After all why not ?



