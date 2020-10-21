Kylie Jenner Sends a Flirtatious Kiss to her Followers

The socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner took advantage of her latest publication to flirt with her millions of followers, and show her new blonde from social networks

There is no doubt that if Kylie Jenner makes the decision to share anything, it will make a total impression or go viral immediately, on this occasion, the beautiful young businesswoman shared a short video that caused the deepest emotions in her fans.

With her beautiful and elegant watch on her left arm, a casual white top and natural makeup, she surprised all the viewers of her clip, while she did nothing but show off her new blonde shade in her hair, which, it is necessary to mention , it looks splendid.

In addition to her new blonde hair, Kylie Jenner impressed her fervent admirers by staring at the camera with that s3ductive look that characterizes her, and later she blew a flirtatious kiss, for those who put play, in the publication.

The publication, not even 12 hours after being shared by the socialite, has gathered more than 13 million views from its profile, as well as almost 25 thousand comments, from its fans, family, friends and countless celebrities, praising her incredible beauty and charisma, as well as emphasizing the surprising change in her hair.

We can almost bet that Kylie is using the new makeup line that is about to come out, this coming October 26, because her skin looks fabulous and the shades of her eyes are very neutral, but we are sure that she does not know them. We had seen before, so very possibly in this video you will make a mini promotion to your articles, as well as generate entertainment.

And it is that, within the new line, we can find a palette of shadows, and each of them has an impressive pigmentation, 15 nudes, iridescent, shiny and matte tones, they combine perfectly in the new shadows palette, which As we mentioned, you may find yourself using, as the tone of your eyes is very similar to the light brown tone of your palette.

In the same way, she herself has let it be known, because, when she shared this advance of her line, in the caption she wrote it verbatim: “I have been using this palette every day, I was eager to share it. Released on 26 ”.

Continuing with the small video clip, the protagonist of this writing, the comments abounded, many only wrote a large number of hearts of all colors, many other users decided to select the so famous fire emoji, as well as many others posted glitter emojis.

Many other comments where celebrities and users indicated that Kylie is beautiful, a goddess, surprised by the blonde tone, “amazing”, “b0mba”, “blonde, as you should”, and other comments appreciating the beauty of the young woman.

Just to remember, the new line of cosmetics will be launched very soon and Kylie with these words expressed her great emotion: “Something wild, my new Kylie Cosmetics collection is launched on the 26th! I’ve been waiting too long for this moment. I am so excited that I am finally here! ”

After saying this to her fans they were very excited and told her about all the love they have for her and the support they give both to her and to her company, which has been placed in one of the best-selling companies around the world.

Just a few minutes ago, from her Instagram stories, Kylie, dedicated herself to showing us how one of her lipsticks, in brown tones, from this new collection looks like, and you can really see that it moisturizes the lips very well and they look great .



