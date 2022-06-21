Kylie Jenner Says Stormy “Loves making me coffee” and shares an adorable video about Her Skills

But first coffee! Kylie Jenner documented how her daughter Stormy Webster brought her a cup of beer in a recent Instagram story when the little one showed off her impressive skills.

The children’s album of the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

“Loves to make me coffee,” the 24—year-old Kardashian star wrote in the first video, filmed on Monday, June 20. In the clip, her 4-year-old daughter is standing at the Keurig coffee machine and preparing a special morning tonic drink.

In the next clip, Stormy, who Jenner shares with 31-year-old rapper Travis Scott, continued her childhood barista skills and could be heard saying: “I’ll make two for you.” The founder of Kylie Cosmetics responded with a sweet “Thank you, baby” to her daughter, who then announced that her mom’s coffee needed three more creams. However, the reality TV star disagreed, noting that she only needed two. “Good,” the young man replied, but not too happy about it!

Jenner loves spending time with her baby. On June 8, the beauty mogul took her daughter to a small beauty center for shopping. “Today is a very special day because I’m taking my daughter to show my cosmetics at Ulta,” the California native said of her Kylie Cosmetics line in a video posted to Instagram at the time. “Are you excited?” Jenner asked her eldest, who enthusiastically replied, “Yes!”

The video then cuts to a mother and daughter duo arriving at the seller. “I’m so excited,” Jenner exclaimed, holding the baby’s hand.

Beach beauties! Inside Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Romantic Vacation

The Jenner-Websters were dressed in coordinated ensembles: Jenner opted for a pink and pastel yellow tank top with a strap, loose white trousers and pink pointed-toe heels. Stormy put on her mom a pink and yellow floral print dress, white sneakers and a Prada mini handbag.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians graduate, who also has a son, formerly known as Wolf, from Scott, celebrated the joy of being a “young mom” on Mother’s Day this year. “Being a young mom just means that we met a little earlier and I’ll love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned a series of photos and videos on Instagram on May 8. The clips show her daughter playing on the beach and writing her name in the sand.

Jenner, who became pregnant at 19, always knew she wanted to have a family. “This is really what I wanted… to be a young mom,” she told Paper Magazine in February 2019. “I thought, this is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it, then I’m fine.” with every outcome.”