Kylie Jenner says She gained 60 Pounds during her second Pregnancy: “Trying to be healthy and patient”

Her health is a priority. Two months after Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child, she shared her impressions of her postpartum journey.

“I gained 60 pounds again during this pregnancy,” the 24—year-old founder of Kylie Baby wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, April 29, along with footage of her walking on a treadmill. “[I] lost 40 pounds 🙏 [and] am just trying to be healthy and patient.”

The Kardashian star and boyfriend Travis Scott, who have a 4-year-old daughter Stormy, welcomed a boy on February 2. A few days later, she confirmed that their baby’s only nickname was Wolf, before eventually going in a different direction.

“Officially, we have not changed it. Before I officially change that, I want to make sure,” the “Kylie’s Life” alum told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “The wolf has never been on our list. Khloe [Kardashian] just suggested it. I liked the name. There’s nothing against the Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

After greeting her son, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul spoke candidly about her body change.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that the postpartum period was not easy,” Jenner said in an Instagram Story video last month. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying it, because… for other moms who are going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier to other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.”

She added: “It was hard. I didn’t even think I’d live to see this workout today, but I’m here and I feel better. …I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself that I have made a whole person, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, even physically, only mentally, after birth.”

During her Friday workout, designer Kendall + Kylie noted that the combination of walking and pilates is her best way to lose extra pounds.

“Stormy helps and is very happy to have become an older sister,” the insider added, noting that the family “has not stopped smiling” since the birth of their boy. “They focus all their time and energy on their new baby [and both are] very hands-on.”