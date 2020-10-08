Kylie Jenner reveals her wild side in a thong

23-year-old business mogul Kylie Jenner posed for the camera in a leopard-print thong.

Kylie Jenner brought the glamor to her latest photoshoot that she posted on Instagram. The 23-year-old Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin mogul channeled her wild side in a revealing leopard-print number for a secret session she shared.

Jenner put her curves on display in a feline-inspired thong suit with a dramatic train, side cutouts, and a plunging neckline that reaches down to her naval outfit.

In her Instagram Story video where she showed off the alluring ensemble, Kylie Jenner turned around to show the back of the thong and fully reveal her butt to the camera.

To tie the whole look together, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star increased the drama by donning super long blonde extensions that fall to her knees.

“Inches baby,” Jenner wrote on her Instagram story.

The star showed off her cool, long, coffin-shaped chocolate brown manicure that managed to match the aesthetic of the photoshoot. “I had to get this for a shoot. I’d love to. I could stay,” Jenner said as she held up her nails next to a Hermés Birkin crocodile leather bag.

The star’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, appeared to be a fan of dramatic nails. “My God, don’t play with my heart,” he commented.

New collection of Kylie Jenner bags

Now the youngest Jenner has started building her daughter Stormi Webster, 2 1/2 year old’s collection of designer bags, and showed off the adorable light pink Hermés backpack that Stormi wore for her first day of school at home.

“First day of school! First day of school!” Stormi exclaims when Jenner can be heard laughing in the background alongside Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

Stormi’s backpack fits neatly in her closet alongside her white Louis Vuitton mini bag, of which Jenner shared a photo in July.

Stormi also owns a Louis Vuitton Speedy Mini bag, which was a gift from Aunt Kim Kardashian West during the 2018 Christmas season.



