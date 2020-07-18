Kylie Jenner reveals a little beauty tutorial to make up her lips!

Kylie Jenner just posted two videos of her mouth makeup on Instagram! Internet users loved her tutorial!

Kylie Jenner just posted two videos of her makeup on Instagram! Indeed, the young woman showed how to have a perfect nude mouth!

Kylie Jenner is a fan of cosmetics! Indeed, the young woman loves to wear makeup herself! So, there is nothing better than her to promote the new products of her Kylie Cosmetics brand!

Indeed, on Friday, July 17, 2020, the beautiful brunette posted two videos of her doing her mouth makeup! Indeed, the young woman showed her combo of the moment to have a perfect nude mouth: a lip pencil, then a lipstick!

A video that internet users love! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 3 million likes… A real record for the beautiful Kylie Jenner!

KYLIE JENNER; Internet users love how she wears makeup

Like each of the posts of the beautiful Kylie Jenner, netizens reacted en masse to her last publication! Indeed, the comments are very numerous! Fans of the 22-year-old star wanted to compliment the beautiful brunette on her way of applying makeup!

Some comments from Internet users! “I love the color of her mouth! “The super pigmented looking lipstick, can’t wait to try this combo too! “Kylie puts on too good makeup, she doesn’t even need a make-up artist! ”

” I love this video! Kylie Jenner is too beautiful! » Your mouth is very well made up… But I am especially a fan of the color of your eye shadow! Really, you’re the queen of makeup! ”

Can we read on the social network of beautiful Kylie! We invite you to watch the videos in question below!



