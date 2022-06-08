Kylie Jenner refuses makeup collaboration with best friend Stassi Karanikolau: “It was so unusual”

Friends who glamor together, stick together! Kylie Jenner presented her latest creation Kylie Cosmetics, created in collaboration with her best friend Stassi Karanikolau.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul announced the collection via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, sharing a promotional photo of her 27-year-old Karanikolau. “AAAAAAAAA FINALLY!! @staskaranikolaou and I started dreaming about this collaboration a few years ago, and we finally realized it,” Jenner wrote in the caption to the post. The reality TV star shared that their “mini collection” includes “a duo of glosses, a special Stassie lip kit, a highlighter in the perfect shade of Stas [so in the original] and two funny liquid eyeliner pens.”

Jenner added that creating the line, which will be released on Monday, June 13, with Karanikolau, was “so special” and she “can’t wait” for fans to try the products. In the image, the natives of California pose opposite each other: Jenner in a pink wig, and Karanikolau in a blue wig. The influencers were also dressed in identical latex bodysuits. Both Jenner and Karanikolau shared additional images in their Instagram stories.

The Kardashian star and the co-founder of Sunny Vodka have been friends since high school. In an interview with Bustle 2021, Karanikolau said that they met at Barnes & Noble and strengthened their friendship with an overnight stay. “We know too much about each other. We’re stuck with each other forever,” she said of Jenner. Social media stars are undoubtedly inseparable, and Jenner and Karanikolau often post their photos together on vacation, over dinner and in Calabasas.

In addition to Karanikolau, the makeup expert has started collaborating with her sisters Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. The brand, which Kylie launched in 2014, also presented issues for holidays and birthdays.

In her 2019 cover for Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, which she shared with her mom and Kris Jenner’s mom, Kylie talked about the booming business. “In fact, I’m not doing this to make money or to look into the distant future, if it will be super successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup, lips and lipstick. This has been my true love for as long as I can remember. I didn’t even know that you could really turn your passion into a business. I just followed my heart and followed what I felt.”