The KUWTK reality show is almost over. But what are Kylie Jenner’s new projects? It’s official! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) reality show is coming to an end. What are Kylie Jenner’s plans?

In recent years, Kylie Jenner hasn’t been featured heavily in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She wanted to focus on her personal projects.

So she worked a lot on her cosmetics and clothing brand, while her sisters were making java on TV.

However, it’s official, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. The show premiered on E! in 2007. It was very successful.

Viewers got to see Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner evolve. The latter was only 10 years old when the whole world met her.

Back then, both sisters were real bitches, who liked to run around the house, mess up and disturb their older siblings.

Since then, they have changed a lot. Kylie Jenner has therefore become a real businesswoman, with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

As for her sister Kendall, she is now a great model who has done many high-level shows. But also the cover of some fashion magazines.

Let’s face it, Keeping Up With the Kardashians has helped them a lot to become the huge stars that they are today.

Kylie Jenner ready to remake reality TV after KUWTK?

KYLIE JENNER: HEAD-FILLED PROJECTS!

So what will become of Kylie Jenner? Will she continue reality TV? The answer is yes ! Imagine that the Kardashian-Jenner family is preparing a brand new series on Hulu for 2021.

And she could be the star! She would therefore have her own spin-offs that better match her personality and her brand.

She could therefore take the opportunity to promote her brand. One thing is certain, Stormi’s mother has always been more modest than her sisters when it comes to her private life.

She is therefore reluctant to share too much of her personal life on television. It would therefore be more logical for her to organize makeup contests in the form of a reality show. She would thus be a facilitator or judge.

A show that would look a lot like Stylish With Jenna Lyons from HBO Max. There is no doubt, we can’t wait to find out more!

Her fans are very happy with this news. Keeping Up With The Kardashians will no longer exist, to be sure, but the youngest will still be featured in reality TV.

However, at the moment, nothing is official yet. We are therefore awaiting confirmation. For her part, will Kim Kardashian appear on a new reality show after she just got divorced?

This question bothers Internet users! But be patient! We will know more very soon!