Kylie Jenner proud to show off her Kylie Skin lip oil!

Kylie Jenner has just unveiled her new creation Kylie Skin! This time, the bomb offers a revolutionary product for the lips!

Kylie Jenner fans are going to be in heaven! And for good reason: the beauty addict has just released a brand new product by Kylie Skin. The star has created a perfect moisturizing oil to take care of her lips in winter. We show you!

Nothing has stopped Kylie Jenner since the creation of her beauty brands! Indeed, the star gives everything to diversify its products and offer ever more innovative cosmetics!

The pretty brunette is enjoying huge success with her Kylie Skin skincare products. Her brand has become a staple in the world in just a few months. Unbelievable !

Kylie Jenner always has a great idea to please her community! Serum, masks, cleansing gels… the working girl offers a whole range to take care of her skin.

Yesterday, the star presented her latest creation. This is a hydrating skin oil that promises extreme hydration for winter. We love !

KYLIE JENNER UNVEILS HER NEW KYLIE SKIN LIP PRODUCT!

The bomb is very proud to present the youngest of its collection. She explains, “I’m so happy to present my lip oil to you! I love putting it on before bed, and getting up with a very soft mouth! “.

Kylie Jenner also accompanies her publication with a nice photo of her product. Once again, the top opted for a sublime pastel pink packaging in the image of her Kylie Skin brand. We love !

Internet users therefore immediately fell in love with this novelty. Indeed, they are more than 1 million to like the announcement of their idol. Unbelievable !

But that’s not all ! Kylie Jenner has also received thousands of compliments. Like what, the star struck hard with this lip oil!

No doubt, the it girl will still meet with great success with her creation! Its oil also risks becoming an essential beauty! What do you think ?