Kylie Jenner presents a new trend in a cut-out dress, leggings and heeled sandals

We follow fashion trends! Kylie Jenner seems to have debuted a new style, and it’s pretty fancy.

On Tuesday, June 14, the 24-year-old reality star shared a carousel of photos in which she was captured in a sexy black image. The ensemble included a form-fitting dress with a Mugler neckline with slits on the sleeves and at the waist. However, it wasn’t Jenner’s dress that intrigued us. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics complemented the dress with transparent leggings and open-toed heeled sandals. The cozy accessory stopped just below her fingers and was tucked into the hole of the shoes. Her shoes were designed with a sharp square design and complemented with a sexy stiletto.

Kylie Jenner

“Morning gram,” Jenner signed the post, adding a smiley face in the form of a black heart. The post of the Kardashian star appeared after she said that she was fulfilling a “mission to become stronger” amid the ongoing postpartum struggle after the birth of her son in February. On Monday, June 13, the beauty mogul shared a video via her Instagram story, which she captioned: “4 months after giving birth.”

She continued, “This time I’ve been dealing with a lot of back and knee pain, so my workouts are slowing down, but I’m striving to get stronger again.” Jenner posted an additional clip, writing “NO DAYS OFF.”

Jenner, who also spoke about her postpartum experience in March, gave birth shortly after celebrating daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. At the time, the “Kylie’s Life” alum announced that she and Travis Scott had named their baby Wolf. The couple changed their mind a month after the birth of the child.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share, because I see a Wolf everywhere all the time.”

Despite the difficulties, Jenner is proud to be a mom. In a video posted to Instagram on June 9, the social media star and Stormi enjoyed shopping at Ulta Beauty.

“Today is a special day because I’m taking my daughter to show my makeup at Ulta,” Jenner said of her Kylie Cosmetics line in the video. “Are you excited?” — she asked Stormy, and he replied: “Yes!” Then the video switched to showing a mother and daughter duo arriving at the seller.

For the occasion, Jenner and her baby girl were dressed in matching ensembles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate opted for baggy white trousers, a pink and green strappy top and pink strappy sandals. For her part, Stormy put on her famous mom a mini dress with a floral print, white sneakers and a Prada mini handbag.