Kylie Jenner One of 2020’s Winning Celebrities?

Is Kylie Jenner Among the Highest Paid Celebrity Rankings of 2020?

Kylie Jenner is a true business woman. Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan owns many successful brands. Among them, we find in particular Kylie Cosmetics, her makeup brand, but also Kylie Skin, her cosmetics and skin care brand. Crazy, right?

Indeed, Kylie Cosmetics made him a billionaire, and Kylie Skin allowed him to further expand his beauty empire. Unbelievable !

But is Kylie Jenner the highest-paid celebrity of 2020? Is it only in the ranking?

IS KYLIE JENNER ONE OF THE BEST PAID CELEBRITIES OF 2020?

Forbes magazine has just unveiled its ranking of the highest paid celebrities of 2020. So cool!

And guess what: Kylie Jenner tops the charts! Yep, this year alone, the cosmetics mogul has won $ 590 million! Crazy, right?

And guess what: just behind her in the ranking, we find her brother-in-law, singer Kanye West! Yep, he won $ 170 million this year! Unbelievable !

Finally, the ranking also includes several leading athletes such as Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar but also LeBron James! In short, a crazy ranking with exceptional stars! Very cool !

