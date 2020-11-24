Kylie Jenner once again inspires an influencer on Instagram

Kylie Jenner is definitely an inspiration. Moreover, an influencer was inspired by her on Instagram! An influencer was once again inspired by Kylie Jenner! Yes, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is a real source of inspiration!

Kylie Jenner is a social media star. Indeed, like a real it-girl, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is very present on Insta but also Youtube.

Yep, in case you didn’t know, the pretty brunette has her own Youtube channel. In fact, she still has nearly 10 million followers! Not bad is not it ?

On the latter, Kylie Jenner shares vlogs, cooking recipes made with her daughter Stormi, but also some challenges, for example with her “momager”, Kris Jenner.

Nevertheless, it is on Insta that Kendall Jenner’s little sister remains the most active. Indeed, on the platform, Kylie Jenner shares her looks, her outings with her BFF Stassie, moments shared with Stormi. In short, his daily life!

And frankly, her looks and shots are super inspiring. In fact, an influencer has reproduced on her Insta account, one of Kylie’s photos.

We tell you more!

KYLIE JENNER INSPIRES AN INFLUENCER ON INSTAGRAM!

Kylie Jenner is very active on Insta. And frankly, his looks and his daily life clearly make us dream.

Besides, we are not the only ones!

Indeed, an influencer, Pauline Gretzky, reproduced one of the pictures of Kylie Jenner!

Yep, the famous golfer’s wife, Dustin Johnson, shared a snap where she appears naked, cross-legged, with a huge straw hat covering her face!

A shot, which is necessarily reminiscent of the one taken by Kylie on a trip earlier in the year!

And for good reason, this photo had gone viral!

So, wink or rather plagiarism? We let you judge!

We, in any case, think that she reproduced this shot very well!



