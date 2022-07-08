Kylie Jenner Objects After Alleged Instacart Employee “Lied” about Hearing Little Son Crying: “Fucks Me Wrong”

Shutdown. Kylie Jenner clapped her hands after an alleged Instacart employee claimed they heard her newborn son crying while delivering an order.

TikTok user Pablo Tamayo recently shared a video summarizing his experience of delivering an order allegedly placed by 26-year-old Jenner to her Los Angeles home, which he told his followers he recognized from photos on social media. “This bitch could have paid me more,” Tamayo said, noting that he delivered a pack of pepperoni for $12 from the elite Erewhon grocery store. “It’s under the name Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

Tamayo recalls entering “this little path with a river under it” before leaving food at the door. The social media personality, who has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, said he could “look into the whole house” and see “maids and shit” when he leaves.

“I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormy, but I swear I heard a baby scream,” he said, apparently referring to Jenner’s son with Travis Scott.

The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics gave fans an insight into her life at home with her family in a video posted on Thursday, July 7, when she was making a sandwich with salami and pepperoni. In the comments section of her own upload, she seems to have refuted the rumors circulating about her baby.

“No one passes through the gate! a river ?? there is no river. Lying to attract attention annoys me, sorry,” the reality TV star wrote in a deleted message. “I didn’t order it myself. ! he WAS prompted through the app. he also lied about what he saw through my windows and heard my son crying. ??»

In a separate comment, she added: “If you don’t understand what I’m talking about, just keep going.”

Jenner welcomed her baby boy with Scott, 31, in February. At the time, the couple reported that the newborn’s name was Wolf, but they have since decided to change the nickname. “We just didn’t feel like it was him,” the California native wrote on Instagram in March. They haven’t announced the baby’s name yet.

The couple are also parents to daughter Stormy, 4, who easily took on the responsibilities of an older sister. “Stormy is helping and is so excited to be an older sister,” a source told Us Weekly after Jenner’s birth, adding that the whole family has been “smiling incessantly” since the baby was born.

Becoming a mother of two children, Jenner openly told how much her body has changed. “I gained 60 [pounds] again during this pregnancy,” the beauty mogul told her social media followers in April. “[I] lost 40 [pounds] 🙏 [and] am just trying to be healthy and patient.”