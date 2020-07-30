Kylie Jenner mantiene a Rob Kardashian

Businesswoman Kylie Jenner is responsible for the financial expenses of her brother Rob Kardashian. This is what we know. The Kardashian-Jenner clan is famous for its seasoned character, the women of the dynasty are famous socialites who have created an empire in different branches of the beauty and fashion industry.

Rob Kardashian is the only man in the family and he has experienced difficulties, both physically and mentally, some time ago he was plunged into a serious depression that led her to move away from the media.

After his separation from the model Blac Chyna, Rob went through a legal dispute for the custody of his daughter Dream, which generated many legal expenses that the brother of Kim Kardashian could not cover alone.

A person very close to the Kardashian family spoke to The Mirror newspaper, assuring that, at the beginning of the year, all the Kardashian-Jenners had gathered to chat about Rob’s situation.

Rob Kardashian’s loved ones concluded that his expenses would be covered by Kylie Jenner, the young millionaire is the person who now supports her brother financially.

So Rob Kardashian’s expenses this year 2020 will be covered entirely by Kylie Jenner, Stormi’s mom has made an incredible fortune from his makeup business.



