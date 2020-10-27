Kylie Jenner looks like Beyoncé’s twin in cosmetics ad

Kylie Jenner transforms into a doppleganger for Beyoncé in the new ad for her leopard makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner managed to go from looking like an exact replica of her mom Kris Jenner to a long-haired Beyoncé in the new video for her leopard makeup line from Kylie Cosmetics.

The 23-year-old released a video on Monday, set in her ex-partner Travis Scott’s “Franchise” with Young Thug and M.I.A. Kyile undergoes a dramatic makeover in the video, even at one point looking like a leopard-clad version of her 40-year-old older sister Kim Kardashian.

Kylie is seen for the first time in a short black wig that is styled after her 64-year-old mother’s now iconic “do.” She wears a lot of cat eye makeup and a high neck leopard print catsuit.

Her silhouette then turns black and twirls in those dark swirls that make up a leopard print. Kylie is then seen in a body-hugging nude catsuit, as the leopard pattern is projected onto her.

In the pictures the founder of Kylie Cosmetics rubs her hands up and down her body, then the camera zooms in on her face and makes an amazing cat-like makup.

She looks a lot like Beyoncé on the tight plane, especially when seen with bronze-colored locks that are super straight and past her waist.

Kylie Jenner hits social networks

Bey loves to wear her hair that way, and the shape of Kylie’s eyes thanks to her makeup helps her look like the 39-year-old music superstar.

Kylie Jenner then gives her full lips a new coat of lipstick, runs her long acrylic covered fingers through her hair, and finally turns into a leopard that darts towards the camera.

