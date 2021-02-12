Kylie Jenner just announced she wants a 2nd child?

American starlet Kylie Jenner would she want to have a second child? We give you more details! Would Kylie Jenner want to have a second child?

On February 1, 2018, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan became a mother for the very first time. In fact, little Stormi’s daddy is none other than rapper Travis Scott.

The two lovers were in a relationship at the time before ending their relationship in 2019. Despite their breakup, the little girl’s parents have remained very close.

Besides, it is surely little Stormi who brings them together. So when the American starlet found herself confined to her Los Angeles home, the young dad would often drop by to visit her daughter.

Indeed, he even spent a period of confinement with her ex and her child. What to ask questions about the relationship that the two parents have.

In fact, the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott remains quite ambiguous. Indeed, the young man is present for her daughter but it must be said that the relationship between the two parents remains rather vague.

Besides, we don’t really know if they got back together or not. Anyway, one thing is certain, their little Stormi shower them with love.

So much so that Kylie Jenner might want to have a second child! In any case, that’s what she led to believe in an Instagram post published just a few hours ago. We will explain everything to you !

KYLIE JENNER WOULD LIKE A BABY?

At barely 23, the young woman is already the mother of a little girl. In fact, Stormi has just celebrated her third birthday.

And the parents of the little girl saw it big! Indeed, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott threw a massive birthday party for their daughter.

Nothing is too good for Stormi, who has transformed into a princess for a day. But when the little girl has just celebrated her 3rd birthday, would her mom want to give her a little sister or a little brother?

On Instagram, the pretty brunette posted a new photo where she reveals her hourglass figure and dream shapes. “Baby blues” writes the young woman in the caption of her post.

Her fans loved seeing their favorite star in an outfit that was as simple as it was sexy. They were more than 6 million to like her photo in less than 7 hours! Just that.

But then does she really want a second child? And if so, will she want Travis Scott to be her father too? Impossible to know more at the moment.

In any case, Kylie Jenner and Travis are on very good terms. Tabloids report that the two young parents have a lot of love for each other.

But they are definitely not a couple. Or at least for the moment! Case to be continued.