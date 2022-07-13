Kylie Jenner jokingly criticizes Travis Scott’s photography skills: “There’s smoke in them”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner shared some thoughts on Travis Scott’s photography skills after their last date — and it looks like his boyfriend’s Instagram technique needs to be refined.

Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

Read the article

“I’m not looking back at all these photos that I took, and there’s smoke on all of them,” the 24—year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 11, along with several pictures from the couple’s walk. evening before.

The 31-year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” took at least two photos of his partner posing in a black latex image that she wore at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday, July 10 — and smoke is visible in both photos.

Kylie Jenner Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Life of Kylie alum may not have been happy with her boyfriend’s artistic efforts, but her sister Khloe Kardashian totally agreed with the aesthetic choice. “You’re hot,” the 38—year-old former Revenge Body host commented via Instagram. “Look at you, Queen!!!!!”

Jenner and Scott took a break from their parenting duties over the weekend, spending two nights in a row in West Hollywood. On Saturday, July 9, they went to Catch, a steakhouse and seafood restaurant, and on Sunday spent the evening at Craig’s.

The graduate of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians seems to be getting back on track after her and the musician’s son was born in February. Jenner and her beau first announced the baby’s name as Wolf, but in March, the former E! the personality revealed that they decided to change their son’s nickname. The duo also have a daughter Stormi, 4 years old.

Kylie Jenner Quotes about pregnancy and motherhood

Read the article

Last month, the reality TV star revealed that she was experiencing severe postpartum discomfort. “4 months after giving birth,” Jenner wrote on Instagram in June, sharing a video of herself working out on a treadmill. “This time I have faced a lot of pain in my back and knees, so my workouts are slowing down, but I am striving to become strong again.”

Kylie Jenner Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

In March, the Hulu personality spoke about her struggle in an Instagram story, revealing that giving birth for the second time was a difficult ordeal for her.

Take a look back at Kylie Jenner through the years

Read the article

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that the postpartum period was not easy,” she wrote then. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying it, because… for other moms who are going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier to other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.”

The Kardashian star added that it was “hard” not to feel “pressure” to lose the weight she gained during pregnancy, but thinking about her son helped ease some of those feelings. “I just keep reminding myself that I have created a whole person, a beautiful healthy boy,” she continued. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, even physically, only mentally, after birth.”