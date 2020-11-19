Kylie Jenner: Jen Atkin loves Kylie Skin candles!

Kylie Jenner to rejoice! Indeed, her hairdresser Jen Atkin is a big fan of the Kylie Skin scented candles that she recommends!

The relatives of the beautiful Kylie Jenner are among her first fans! Thus, her hairdresser Jen Atkin loves to use the Kylie Skin boulies!

Kylies Skin is not just a Skincare brand! Indeed, among the many products that the beautiful brunette sells on her site, we can also find scented candles!

So, to promote it, who better than people around the beautiful Kylie Jenner! Indeed, the Instagram account “Kylie Skin” has just reposted on Instagram a story of Jen Atkin promoting the merits of these candles!

So we let you admire the cliché in question reposted by the brand … One thing is certain, it is Kylie Jenner who must have been delighted with this positive feedback from her hairdresser!

KYLIE JENNER: HER PHOTOS WITH STORMI MELT THE CANVAS

A few minutes ago, Kylie Jenner posted no less than three photos of herself and her daughter Stormi on Instagram! In the photos in question, mother and daughter were posing in a kitchen as Grinch cookies could be seen.

And for good reason, the beautiful Kylie is launching a “Kylie Cosmestics x Grinch” collection, on the occasion of Christmas! In fact, the latter captioned her post as well. “We’re back baking Grinch cupcakes to celebrate the Grinch X Kylie Collection launch TODAY at 3pm! watch our new youtube video now. ”

Obviously, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, in a few minutes, Kylie’s post has already reached record likes!

We let you admire the photos in question of the mother and the daughter below!



