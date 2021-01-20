Kylie Jenner is proud that her brand is launched in France!

On her Instagram account, it-girl Kylie Jenner announced great news to her fans. Her brand Kylie Skin arrives in France.

Very good news ! The make-up products of the famous brand of Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner, will land very soon in France.

Kylie Jenner’s French fans couldn’t ask for better! Since the release of her brand Kylie Skin, they are indeed frustrated not being able to try her products.

Only the lucky ones could have them in hand. Indeed, those and those who could travel to the United States and bring back in their suitcase.

Or those who saw no problem in paying astronomical customs fees. So, little Stormi’s mom cares about equal opportunities.

Thus, the little sister of Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian made a decision: to sell her products in France. In any case, that’s what she announced on her Instagram account.

Indeed, Kylie Jenner unveiled a photo showing a Kylie Skin product in front of the Arc de Triomphe.

“@Kylieskin is launched in France in @galerieslafayette stores and online on January 25! 🇫🇷 @ “, she wrote in the caption of her post.

KYLIE JENNER IS HAUTAINE

One thing is certain is that Kylie Jenner does not stop wanting to expand her empire. Would she take the same path as her sister? It seems that yes !

However, the pretty brunette with generous curves could be stopped in her tracks. The reason ? Some people try to damage his reputation.

Indeed, a VTC driver recently balanced on his behavior. In short, Kylie Jenner would have made him hang around for several hours.

Once in the car, she would have been very haughty. Besides, she would have spent the whole trip looking at herself in the car mirror.

“She didn’t apologize but at least she paid for my wait. She is the most conceited star I have ever had to transport, ”he explained.