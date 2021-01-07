Kylie Jenner is now really heating up her fans

Kylie Jenner (23) is now really heating up her fans! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently on a ski vacation in Aspen , Colorado – with her daughter Stormi Webster (2) and her ex-partner Travis Scott (29) , among others .
In view of the freezing temperatures there, the entrepreneur currently dresses in thick down jackets and warm bodysuits. However, on a new snapshot shows now again used liberally: This is what summarizes Kylie even her plump cleavage!
View this post on Instagram
The current redhead now shared a really hot series of photos on Instagram . Dressed in short eggshell-colored shorts and a matching cardigan, she poses for the camera on it. One thing immediately catches the eye: Kylie has unbuttoned her top so far that there is a clear view of her lush neckline. But that’s not all: On one of the pics, she tops the offensive by lasciviously grabbing her chest! Meanwhile, she casually swings her long ponytail through the air.
View this post on Instagram
Your followers were visibly pleased by the sight. “My lower jaw is on the floor, great!” , wrote an enthusiastic user. However, the attention was not necessarily on the neckline of the 23-year-olds – her fans raved about her mane! “Red looks so good on you,” and “Your hair looks great,” were just two of the many laudatory comments.