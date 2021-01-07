Kylie Jenner is now really heating up her fans

Kylie Jenner (23) is now really heating up her fans! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently on a ski vacation in Aspen , Colorado – with her daughter Stormi Webster (2) and her ex-partner Travis Scott (29) , among others .

In view of the freezing temperatures there, the entrepreneur currently dresses in thick down jackets and warm bodysuits. However, on a new snapshot shows now again used liberally: This is what summarizes Kylie even her plump cleavage!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

The current redhead now shared a really hot series of photos on Instagram . Dressed in short eggshell-colored shorts and a matching cardigan, she poses for the camera on it. One thing immediately catches the eye: Kylie has unbuttoned her top so far that there is a clear view of her lush neckline. But that’s not all: On one of the pics, she tops the offensive by lasciviously grabbing her chest! Meanwhile, she casually swings her long ponytail through the air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Your followers were visibly pleased by the sight. “My lower jaw is on the floor, great!” , wrote an enthusiastic user. However, the attention was not necessarily on the neckline of the 23-year-olds – her fans raved about her mane! “Red looks so good on you,” and “Your hair looks great,” were just two of the many laudatory comments.