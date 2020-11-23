Kylie Jenner is launching a collection of miniature items!

With her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner is launching a collection of miniature products for the holidays! A very good idea…

Good news for Kylie Cosmetics fans! Indeed, Kylie Jenner is launching a collection of miniature products for the holiday season!

Long awaited on the Kylie Cosmetics website…. The miniatures are finally here! Indeed, the Instagram account of Kylie Jenner’s brand announced the good news this Sunday, November 22, 2020, via her Instagram account!

Indeed, they posted a photo of several miniature version products! A snapshot accompanied by the caption: “This is mini season 💕 the perfect gift for yourself or any beauty lover. ”

A post that obviously made Kylie Jenner fans react! Indeed, the publication in question already has more than 57,000 likes, a real record!

KYLIE JENNER: INTERNET USERS ARE LOVING AT THE RELEASE OF MINIATURE PRODUCTS

Kylie Jenner hit hard by announcing the release of miniature products with her brand! Thus, Internet users have let their enthusiasm explode in the comments bar!

“I ordered the rose bath salt and I love it so much. I only ordered it for the cute pink spoon, but when I smelled it, I was literally in heaven. I can’t wait to use it. The packaging it came in was so cute all pink, even pink bubble wrap. I love it. ”

Or again: “Too happy for the miniatures! We will be able to afford all of Kylie Jenner’s products, “We can read on the brand’s social network!

Comments that will please the beautiful Kylie! We let you admire the photo that announced the good news on Instagram below



