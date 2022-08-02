Kylie Jenner is excited that Stormy’s daughter is getting old: “She won’t let me dress her anymore”

Kylie Jenner with an insert with daughter Stormy Webster. John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Growing up! Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormy is getting older, and the reality TV star is not ready for big changes.

On Monday, August 1, the 24-year-old reality TV star shared several photos of her 4-year-old daughter on Instagram Stories. In the pictures, Stormy was dressed in various fashionable outfits, including a pink and white dress from Christian Dior, a blue dress to match with her mother, a simple black ensemble with comfortable sneakers and a stylish jumpsuit.

“She won’t let me dress her anymore,” Jenner wrote next to a photo of her 2020 baby in a bright shirt paired with gray shorts.

Earlier this year, the beauty mogul offered to take a look at her daughter’s very organized wardrobe.

“My favorite places in the children’s rooms + new @kyliebaby 🤍,” the California native captioned the video on Instagram on July 13. The clip showed details in Stormy’s room and the nursery of Jenner’s 6-month-old son. Uploading to social networks ended with the mother of two children rubbing lotion on her baby’s legs.

Jenner welcomed her second child with Travis Scott in February, shortly after celebrating Stormy’s 4th birthday. At the time, the Kylie’s Life graduate announced that she and 31-year-old Scott had decided to name their new addition Wolf. The couple, who started dating in 2017, later revealed that they changed their mind about the nickname after the baby was born.

“For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the mother of two wrote in an Instagram Story in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share, because I see a Wolf everywhere all the time.”

Although the graduate of the Kardashian Family has not yet revealed the official name of her son, she openly spoke on social networks about the problems associated with the birth of another child.

“I just want to tell my postpartum moms that the postpartum period was not easy,” she wrote on Instagram the same month. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just go back to life without saying it, because… for other moms who are going through this right now, I think we can go online and it might seem a lot easier to other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either.”

Jenner added: “It was hard. I didn’t even think I’d live to see this workout today, but I’m here and I feel better. …I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself that I have made a whole person, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, even physically, only mentally, after birth.”

The TV presenter also said that she lost 40 pounds after gaining 60 pounds during pregnancy. In honor of Mother’s Day, Jenner took to the Internet to talk about her love for her family.

“The sweetest Mother’s Day,” she wrote along with her picture with Stormy in May. “Being a young mom just means that we met a little earlier and I will love you a little longer.”