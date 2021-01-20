Kylie Jenner: Is Caitlyn Jenner closer than Kendall?

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about Kylie Jenner and Kendall. She explained that she was closer to Stormi’s mom!

In an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Hern podcast Caitlyn Jenner opened up about her family. She said she was closer to Kylie Jenner rather than Kendall.

Caitlyn Jenner said of Kendall and Kylie Jenner: “Kendall and I have a lot in common. She is very athletic. We both kind of had the same attitude towards life.

Caitlyn Jenner also added, “We get along really well, but… Kendall is doing her thing. Kylie Jenner, you know, I had dinner at Kylie’s last night. Once every two weeks, I go there ”.

The mom also revealed, “She always cooks these great meals. We talk for an hour. We have a glass of wine. Let’s talk about stuff and this and that. And so from this point of view, we are much closer ”.

CAITLYN JENNER FEELS CLOSER TO HER DAUGHTER KYLIE JENNER

Caitlyn Jenner also explained that Kendall was “a little more secret”. She revealed: “We are still very close. But it’s a little harder to understand ”. On the other hand, “Kylie Jenner is more of an open book”.

Regarding what attracted her to Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s mom, Caitlyn revealed, “To me she was very different. She was very classy, ​​had a great sense of style. She was very intelligent ”.

The pretty blonde also added: “I have always liked strong women and she was very strong. I have always put women on a pedestal. And I love strong women, independent women “.

While some thought Caitlyn had been pushed aside by her family, she didn’t. Kylie Jenner still seems so close to her despite her divorce from Kris Jenner!