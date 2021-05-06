Kylie Jenner is building the mansion of her dreams

Kylie Jenner bought $ 15 million worth of land to build an elegant mansion. Kylie has multiple houses and mansions, but she’s determined to build an even bigger one!

Being part of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner has always had access to the best luxuries. The businesswoman is one of the youngest billionaire celebrities in the world, because thanks to the launch of her beauty brands, ‘Kylie Cosmetics‘ and ‘KylieSkin‘, the ‘KUWTK’ star has generated a great fortune.

According to ‘Celebrity net worth’, the youngest Kardashian earns around $ 100 million a year. However, Kylie Jenner also makes a profit from the reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, her spin-off ‘Life of Kylie’, her clothing line ‘Kendall + Kylie’, and her multiple advertising contracts with big brands, such as Puma and PacSun.

Kylie is building a huge mansion in California!

With the goal of having the mansion of her dreams in California, Kylie Jenner purchased a five-acre lot worth $ 15 million to build a massive 18,000-square-foot property in Hidden Hills. The mansion will feature a “12-car garage, guest house, barn, guardhouse for a full-time security detail, sports court and a swimming pool,” in addition to two guest apartments and suites with private patios.

The idea of ​​buying this land is to be much closer to Khloé and her mother, Kris Jenner. Click here to see the photo of the fascinating batch of Kylie Jenner.