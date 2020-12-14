Kylie Jenner is adorable with her niece Psalm!

Kylie Jenner has cracked the web! The businesswoman immortalized herself with her nephew Psalm. You will see, his shot is great.

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner is very family. Via her Instagram account, the star has also posed with her adorable nephew Psalm.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular influencers on social media. It must be said that his luxury lifestyle intrigues the media. But also his admirers.

Powered by the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, the pretty brunette has built a real empire over the years.

Thanks to her brands “Kylie Skin” and “Kylie Cosmetics”, Kylie Jenner has become – to this day – a multimillionaire. And to make big COM shots, of course, she can count on her mother to give her incredible advice.

Lately, the star seems to have spent a family day with her sister Kim Kardashian. Via her Instagram account, Stormi’s mom shared some adorable photos.

KYLIE JENNER UNVEILS RARE PHOTOS WITH PSALM!

As you can see, Kylie Jenner has unveiled a nice shot with her nephew Psalm. As a reminder, he is also the youngest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Mason’s one year old cousin often blows the web when he is having fun with his siblings. Everyone is very caring with the youngest of the family. And he also gets along very well with his cousins.

In any case this year, it is not sure that the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan is in full force to celebrate Christmas! Indeed with the pandemic, caution is required.

On Twitter, Khloé Kardashian more or less let it be known that they could celebrate the holiday season on their own.

For the moment, they space out their outings and the big reunion with their loved ones. In any case, Kylie Jenner seems to have had a great time with her sister Kim and her 4 children. And his series of pictures with Psalm made a hit on the Web!



