Kylie Jenner is above the crop of her $ 72 million jet!

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner posted a superb shot of her, posing, in a crop top, in front of her incredible private jet!

Kylie Jenner posed, in a crop top, in front of her incredible private jet at 72 million dollars!

Kylie Jenner is a true it-girl. Yes, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is very present on social networks!

Thus, on her YouTube channel which has 9.96 million subscribers, the pretty brunette shares cooking recipes made with her daughter Stormi, behind the scenes of her shoots but also makeup challenges! Very cool !

However, it is on Insta that Kylie Jenner remains the most active. Indeed, the young woman posts daily on the platform.

Every day, we discover our dream daily life, between photo shoots, moments spent with Stormi but also outings in his private jet. Very cool !

In fact, a few hours ago, Kylie shared a brand new photo of herself in front of this famous private jet. And frankly, in her tight crop top, the business woman is too hot!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more right away!

KYLIE JENNER IN CROP TOP IN FRONT OF HER PRIVATE JET AT 72 MILLION DOLLARS!

Kylie Jenner is definitely the queen of social media.

Indeed, on Instagram, the billionaire appeared, in a beige crop top, in front of her incredible private jet at 72 million dollars! Class, right?

And frankly, as usual, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is just radiant! Yes, we are a fan of her look consisting of white mom jeans, an ultra tight beige crop top, but also a fur-effect baguette bag.

So where does the pretty brunette go in her amazing squirt?

One thing is certain, it will not be at the incredible Christmas party of the Kardashians, which unfortunately will not take place this year due to the health situation!

In any case, we wish him a good jet ride!



