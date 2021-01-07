Kylie Jenner in Disney + in front of Soul!

Kylie Jenner loves the movie “Soul”, available on Disney +. The pretty brunette watched the latest Disney creation while eating cookies!

Kylie Jenner has always loved Christmas parties. The pretty brunette who is currently in Aspen took a pleasure break watching Soul, after pacing the black slopes.

Indeed, a few hours ago, the American influencer took a break from her busy schedule. To do this, she decided to watch a movie. With his daughter.

And not just any, since this is Disney +’s latest original creation, Soul. The cartoon, which is aimed at an adult audience, is a hit on the platform.

Kylie Jenner, who took Stormi to the snow, watched the film last night in the luxurious villa she rented for the occasion. And to go with it, Kendall’s sister enjoyed some delicious cookies.

Fan of pastries, the young woman watched the film while tasting the cakes she baked the same day. “Mmm,” she wrote on the video she shared on Instagram.

KYLIE JENNER FATS IN FRONT OF SOUL

The Christmas season is eagerly awaited by the Jenner-Kardashians. A few days before Christmas, Kim Kardashian had shared with her community the list of Christmas movies.

She told her followers that she watched Fault in Our Stars on her couch and she couldn’t stop crying. Kanye West’s wife isn’t the only one to have a Christmas movie marathon.

Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has squarely created a playlist of Christmas binge-watcher movies under her plaid. She has thus detailed her list of non-exhaustive films on her blog, Poosh.

And Kylie Jenner is no slouch. A fan of Christmas movies, Stormi’s mom also shared with her followers the movies she watched in December. But also in January, with her daughter, or alone. After Soul, Kylie should therefore tackle another film in the same genre.