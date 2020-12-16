Kylie Jenner: How Does She Shade Kim Kardashian?

Kylie Jenner has succeeded in establishing herself as one of the most influential influencers in the world. How did she outperform Kim Kardashian?

The popularity of the Kardashians has grown steadily over the years. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie are powerful businesswomen today.

So much so that Kylie Jenner has now managed to outdo her hitherto unbeatable big sister, Kim. So how did Kendall’s sister overshadow her stepsister?

Kim Kardashian was 22 when the first season of KUWTK launched. Kylie Jenner was a child when viewers found out.

Stormi’s mom was therefore born with the cameras. In 2014, the pretty brunette is no longer a child. She goes through the surgery box.

A cosmetic surgery operation that will cause a stir in the press. Travis Scott’s sweetheart got her lips redone. She denied the facts for many months.

Sexy, extravagant… Kim Kardashian’s half-sister does everything to be noticed. She befriends Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid. Or Selena Gomez …

KYLIE JENNER SURPASS THE POPULARITY OF KIM KARDASHIAN

In parallel, Kendall Jenner thus takes her first steps as a model. The two sisters therefore attract the eye of the cameras. They are slated to present the biggest entertainment shows in the United States.

Kylie Jenner therefore becomes pregnant. She gives birth to Stormi in 2019. A pregnancy that elevates Stormi’s mother to the rank of star. The young woman now has 203 million followers. Against 193 million for Kim Kardashian.

A difference of 10 million which therefore make the two young women smile. Kim appeared in Kylie’s Vlog last year. The latter made fun of her score on Instagram.

In 2017, Kylie Jenner launched her own reality TV show with E !, Life of Kylie. The opportunity for the young woman to express herself solo and it is a hit.

Her make-up brand, Kylie Cosmetics, is therefore selling like hot cakes. The pretty brunette thus becomes the youngest billionaire in the world. Well done to her!



