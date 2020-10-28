Kylie Jenner hides her real personality on social networks

Wealthy businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner revealed why she has decided to hide “her true self” for so long.

Kylie, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has been a permanent fixture in the celebrity world since she first appeared on KUWTK when she was nine years old, and has since become increasingly famous.

But in a new video with James Charles, Kylie opened up a bit about the downside to her fame, admitting that she began to hide elements of her personality as her following grew.

In case you missed it, Kylie recently accidentally created a TikTok trend after KUWTK’s cameras caught her singing about getting drunk.

When James asked Kylie about the meme, and she said that it seemed like people were surprised by her sense of humor, Kylie admitted that she used to show more of her “true self” years ago on Vine.

“As I got older and older, it hit me,” Kylie explained. “When people used to say bad things about who I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it hurt more than almost playing a character and not showing everything to people.”

“I started to do a little less myself, which is sad,” he continued. “That makes me sad.”

Kylie Jenner wants to show more of her true personality

However, Kylie added that she feels more special when people notice her sense of humor and comment on it.

“Even for them to say, ‘You’re always so funny,'” she told James. “It’s a bigger compliment to me than if they already knew. I don’t know, it’s something sacred.”

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister is one of the wealthiest women in the world, but being a young person and the mother of a girl, the businesswoman has had to learn to live surrounded by people who will always judge her. Would you like Kylie to show her true self more? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



