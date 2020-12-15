Kylie Jenner: her pumpkin cake recipe is to die for!

Kylie Jenner made our mouths water with her pumpkin cake recipe! It really makes us want to reproduce it at home.

The pretty Kylie Jenner has revealed her delicious pumpkin cake recipe! As much to tell you that it makes you want …

On Instagram, Stormi’s mom loves to share her life … At the same time, her fans are waiting for it!

Thus, Kylie Jenner reveals some aspects of her private sphere. So we can see the evolution of her pretty little daughter …

Every time she shows us Stormi, the web ignites and cracks in front of this angel face! We find her really adorable!

However, Kylie Jenner also uses her networks to promote! Indeed, the young mother very often gives us excluded on her make-up brand!

So, for Kylie Cosmetics fans, following her is a great way to not miss any info!

In short, after all her years in the spotlight, the beautiful brunette is one of the most followed personalities on Instagram! It has more than 203 million subscribers … A huge number!

KYLIE JENNER UNVEILS HER PUMPKIN CAKE RECIPE!

It seems that Kylie Jenner is an outstanding cook! Indeed, she revealed to us a recipe that we will undoubtedly reproduce!

This is his way of baking pumpkin cake! It looks like a real killing …

So she showed us the steps to follow to enjoy! First, mix together pumpkin puree, eggs, sugar and oil!

Then she advises adding flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg! Finally, Kylie Jenner is putting everything in the oven for a period of time she has not mentioned …

In any case, the result is there and it really makes us want to try the recipe!



