Kylie Jenner has sandals for $ 76,000 at Hermes!

New buzz for our star Kylie Jenner! She reveals her new pair of Hermès sandals on Instagram! Alert to all fashionistas! Kylie Jenner has just purchased Hermès brand slides for over US $ 76,000!

Indeed, the beautiful Kylie Jenner has just added one of the most coveted pairs of sandals on the market to her wardrobe!

Do you know the MSCHF brand? Based in Brooklyn, she never stops offering limited and unique products! The latest fashionable piece? A pair of sandals made with an official Birkenstock cork and rubber sole from Hermès!

Unsurprisingly, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul managed to get hold of a pair! Indeed, Kylie Jenner took a photo of the black pebble leather slides crafted with gold hardware resting on a colorful scarf inside an orange Hermes shoebox.

But that’s not all ! According to the New York Times, MSCHF has only made about 10 pairs of Birkin Birkenstock sandals, ranging in price from $ 34,000 to $ 76,000… Shock!

Last week, the outlet reported that the brand had already donated three pairs! One went to rapper Future, singer Kehlani and also an anonymous art collector!

Kylie was therefore lucky to be offered her own pair by the brand! “Thank you @mschf 🖤🖤”, Kylie Jenner wrote in a story on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Kylie Jenner has sandals Hermes has over 76,000 dollars!

KYLIE JENNER AND HERMÈS: A GREAT STORY OF LOVE

It’s no longer a secret! Kylie Jenner is known for her huge, elaborate collection of Hermès Birkin handbags! She also devotes a lot of space in her home to her highly prized collection!

Indeed, the young woman has at least 20 Hermès Kelly and Birkin bags, including two of the most exclusive fashion collectibles! Shock! In addition to several classic black and colorful Birkins, Jenner also owns several crocodile Birkins that are auctioned for over $ 390,000 each!

On a YouTube closet tour, the star called her Dalmatian-print, all-black Birkins as one of her favorites! And for good reason… Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, gave it to him!

It therefore has a very special meaning! Kylie Jenner said she hopes to give it to her 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster one day!

“Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute! I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas presents, so when she gave me this last year it was really special, ”she said. so stated.

“This one that I’m definitely going to let Stormi wear probably when she says,‘ Mom, I want to carry a handbag. ‘” Jenner also confides. Adorable, don’t you think?