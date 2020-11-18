Kylie Jenner has been spotted Hollywood with Jaden Smith!

Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith Out on the Streets of Hollywood! We give you more details on their trip to town.

Kylie Jenner and her best friend Jaden Smith were out in Hollywood!

They dated as teenagers in 2013, but now Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith are just friends. This Monday evening, the two young people were also out in Hollywood.

A moment that the paparazzi did not miss! The 22-year-old opted for a very colorful outfit.

In fact, he was wearing pink pants and a pink and blue striped top. The young woman on her side gave us a nice preview of her complete outfit on Instgram.

Kylie Jenner wore oversized jeans and a sexy crop top. She will opt for her usual makeup in nude tones.

KYLIE JENNER LAUNCHES HER CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

As the holiday season approaches, the stars take the opportunity to launch their special holiday collection. This is also the case with Kylie Jenner who is launching her Christmas Kylie Cosmetics collection.

It will be available from this weekend on its website. In fact, to promote her new products, the young woman unveiled an amazing teaser on social networks.

In this new collection, Kylie Jenner has decided to honor the Grinch! This is the 5th special Christmas collection of the young woman’s brand.

She also admits to her fans on Instagram that she can’t wait to show them all of her products. For their part, his last were present to show him their support!

His publication on Instagram thus collects more than 1,900,000 likes! In more than 20,000 comments, fans of the starlet share their enthusiasm.

“Love it, can’t wait to learn more. »Writes a subscriber. ” It’s lovely! ”Can also be read under his Instagram post. Suffice to say that this collection is likely to meet a huge success!



