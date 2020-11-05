Kylie Jenner has a double, and she’s from Latin America!

A Latina woman has caused a stir on social media for being Kylie Jenner’s double.

There is no denying that Kylie Jenner is one of the most important influencers on social media today; That is why it is not surprising that her style is the most imitated by the new generations, but there is a young Latina who has caused a stir among netizens because of her great resemblance to the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Yeraldin Ocampo, a young woman of Colombian origin has become a topic of conversation on social networks for being identical to Kylie Jenner, and has even ventured into the business world by launching her own account on Instagram where they sell beauty products from different brands.

Meet Kylie Jenner’s Latina double

But that’s not all, since this young Colombian usually shares some videos on her TikTok account where she teaches her followers various makeup tutorials, but what stands out most about them is that people always mention her great resemblance to her mother of little Stormi Webster.

Yeraldin Ocampo’s popularity grows with each passing day, because on her Instagram account she has already managed to exceed 111 thousand followers, while on TikTok there are already more than 639.3 thousand people who follow her on that platform and all thanks to her great resemblance with Kylie Jenner, as it cannot be denied that his resemblance to her is impressive.

