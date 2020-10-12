Kylie Jenner gave Cardi B an expensive gift for her birthday

Cardi B’s birthday motivated Kylie to give her a very special bag with great economic value. Recently, Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday and shared several of the moments of this party on her Instagram account, but in addition, the rapper received several gifts, including a bag sent by the celeb and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, who did not hesitate on spending enough to make the birthday girl happy.

It seems that the friendly relationship between Kylie Jenner and Cardi B continues to grow stronger. Previously, the rapper noted that they had a good time during Stormi’s party and later, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics appeared in the video for WAP, Cardi’s song that conquered the charts.

Their friendship is not only demonstrated by these encounters, but also, Kylie sent a very special gift to this girl for her birthday.

KYLIE SENDS A BIRTHDAY CONGRATULATION TO CARDI B AND AN EXPENSIVE GIFT

Through her social networks, the Bodak Yellow interpreter showed off some of her gifts and thanked those who sent them. It was from her Snapchat account that Cardi B showed off the gift Kylie had sent her.

Kylie Jenner sent Cardi B a Birkin Bag. What do your friends do for you?🤔 pic.twitter.com/YLPeFuUPDd — 💜CHAMPION💛 (@SplashyStackss) October 11, 2020

It is a Hermes Birking bag in blue that conquered the heart of the girl. At the beginning of October, the rapper showed off some pieces from her Birking bag collection, letting us know how much she loves that model and that it now comes in various colors.

