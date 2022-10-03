Kylie Jenner explains the chaos around Her Son’s Name

Why do fans still not know the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby (25)? In February, the entrepreneur became a mother for the second time: together with her partner Travis Scott (31 years old) she gave birth to a son. At first it turned out that the baby’s name was Wolf Webster, but a little later the couple announced that they wanted to rename it. But how did the naming drama about Kylie’s son come about in the first place?

Speaking about the new episode of The Kardashians, the 25-year-old girl said that her parents just couldn’t come up with a name until she was born. “We thought he would come to mind when we saw him, but he wasn’t. 24 hours before we were supposed to sign the birth certificate, I was under such pressure to choose a name, otherwise it would have been registered. without him,” Kylie said. Then her sister Khloe Kardashian (38 years old) came up with a Wolf, and Kylie liked it at first, but soon she regretted it again: “What did I just do?”

In general, the second birth after Stormy’s daughter (4) was much more pleasant for her. “It seems to me that when you have a second child, you just anticipate everything and know what will happen, because you’ve done it before,” she continued, explaining that at that time she also felt much more present.