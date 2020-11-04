Kylie Jenner dedicates makeup collection to Kendall

A collection of makeup items from Kylie, named after her beloved sister, was Kendall’s birthday present

The makeup mogul celebrated her older sister’s 25th birthday in style, and we know that with each special date for any of the sisters of the Kardashian – Jenner clan, they all have their own peculiar but very special ways of celebrating. the birthdays of her other sisters.

In this case, Kylie Jenner, the businesswoman and socialite, decided to do something extremely wonderful for someone who has always shown that she is her favorite sister, as was predestined, launched a new makeup line, under her world-renowned brand, but , the details is that, as it was the birthday of her mischief partner, he named her in homage to her.

That’s right, the new line is called Kendall, and is made up of various makeup items for the face, including a 15-color shadow palette between bold and neutral tones, an indelible matte-style brown lipstick, and another in one tone. cherry, eyeliner, what appears to be a compact translucent powder, as well as a small gloss-style lip moisturizer with a very peculiar color, all in trendy tones for this new fall-winter season, all with the name of Kendall engraved on articles.

All this was published by Kylie from her official profile on Instagram, under a series of four iconic photographs, all with the purpose of wishing her beloved sister a very good birthday.

In the first two pieces of entertainment, we can see Kylie and Kendall in their iconic photograph where they appear both dressed in black, the youngest in a shiny bodysuit, with a pronounced 3sc0te on the back and for her part, the birthday girl, with a set of two pieces of the same color, in matte tones.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHLYdW5Hs_l/?utm_source=ig_embed

For its part, in the other snapshot, the beautiful sisters appear wearing elegant nude outfits, Kendall wears a simple satin dress with which she looks phenomenal and very vain, while Kylie decided to wear a long mesh dress, the same tone as her sister, but with crystals embedded throughout the fabric.

Likewise, it was already the next image where Kylie presented us with one of the two presentations of the articles available for sale from today, on her official page “KylieCosmetics.com”, of which we already talked in the first paragraphs of this wording.

And to finish, and close the publication with a flourish, Kylie opted to place a photograph of the other presentation of her new line, where all the articles are printed as the cover, an image of the beautiful face of the birthday model, and others where Both appear together, celebrating their beautiful brotherhood relationship, there is no doubt that they chose the best photos that there was of Kendall, and of both, because they look spectacular.

It is worth mentioning that, for her birthday, Kendall decided to hold a celebration with some friends, and internet users lost their minds, calling the family irresponsible for creating crowds of people and spreading the spread of the disease, well, as well We know that we are still in a time of social confinement, (although almost no one complies with being isolated at home).

Faced with the harsh criticism from Internet users and the media, the matriarch decided to go on camera to talk about it, and boasted of explaining the precautions they took to be able to hold the costume party on the roof. top of a hotel in Los Angeles.

“We’re very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week,” the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star told Cohen, “I just got tested again. a test on Friday, due to the rules of the television network we filmed on, as you know, so that’s very strict, “Kris commented.

Every time we have a meeting, no matter how big or small, it doesn’t matter, you know, if it’s five people or 25 people, you know, or 20 people, we have, like at Kendall’s party, they all got tested.



