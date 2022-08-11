Kylie Jenner dazzles in a shiny transparent dress for her 25th birthday: “Twenty Fine”

Kylie Jenner is in her prime! The beauty tycoon celebrated her 25th birthday in a very sexy way.

“Twenty is fine,” Jenner cheekily captioned a carousel of photos and videos from her holiday posted on Instagram on Wednesday, August 10. In the first picture, the reality TV star showed off her curves, posing on a boat in a shiny transparent dress. dress with a high slit. In the second photo, Jenner showed her followers another look at the dress when fireworks broke out in the background. The clip shows the California native enjoying a light show, and her transparent dress glitters against the background of the camera flash.

To complement the sultry number, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics made a dirty but chic hairstyle. She also showed off pink lips and dramatic eye makeup.

Famous members of the Jenner family showered the comments section with praise. “I LOVE YOU,” Kim Kardashian wrote, adding a smiley face in the form of a black heart. Khloe Kardashian commented: “Major fomo.” Kendall Jenner made it simple by posting a smiley face from the camera, apparently taking responsibility for creating glamorous shots. Mom Kris Jenner also joined in the fun, writing: “My baby!!!!!”

On the eve of her birthday, Kylie presented a series of stunning fashion moments while in London with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 31-year-old “Goosebumps” rapper led a sold-out concert at the O2 Arena on Saturday, August 6. At the big show, Scott’s first since the Astroworld tragedy in November 2021, Kylie looked sharp in flared Ottolinger jeans and Helena Stölting heels. The couple’s 4-year-old daughter Stormy, who was also present, wore a miniature version of denim trousers and a patterned T-shirt.

After that, Kylie and the Texas native came out in identical looks, heading to dinner at The Twenty Two. The founder of Kylie Skin was wearing a vintage red and white Thierry Mugler motorcycle jacket and a worn mini skirt. Scott, for his part, was wearing a red and ivory jacket, beige joggers and Nike sneakers on his feet.

The graduate of “Kylie’s Life” and the hitmaker began dating in 2017, and a year later they welcomed Stormy. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the duo were expecting baby #2 shortly before Kylie announced her pregnancy on social media.

In February, the couple had their second child, a son. Although they initially reported that the baby’s name was Wolf Webster, Kylie later told her social media followers that this nickname was not suitable for a boy. “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” she wrote in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share, because I see a Wolf everywhere all the time.”