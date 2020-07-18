Kylie Jenner: daughter Stormi meets her cousins ​​for a trampoline!

On her Snapchat account, the beautiful Kylie Jenner shared several videos of Stormi, very happy to retorve her cousins ​​on the trampoline!

A few years ago, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian had their babies at the same time. Chicago, True, and Stormi have therefore become very close. Always together, the three of them grow and evolve.

Because of the coronavirus, the little girls haven’t been able to spend too much time together. But Kylie Jenner and her sisters are catching up with time. They organize days with little girls.

This Saturday, July 18, Kylie Jenner shared several Story videos from her Instagram account that were sure to meet her fans. She unveiled Stormi very happy to find all her cousins.

Stormi also found the children of Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. But this day in the trampoline should not please Khloé Kardashian fans very much. Kylie Jenner’s sister has had to face criticism.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: KYLIE JENNER’S SISTER CLASHER ON TWITTER

The reason? Some time ago, the beautiful blonde also shared a new message on her Twitter account. Kylie Jenner’s sister asked her fans to stay home and be reasonable in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But subscribers did not take a positive view of her recommendations. The reason? They found that reality TV contestants gave indications that she did not respect. A few days ago, she also threw a big birthday party.

Obviously, dozens and dozens of people gathered for the occasion. But that’s not all. Kylie Jenner’s sister often goes out with her sisters. They see each other often and spend time together.

It remains to be seen whether the sisters will be more careful in the days to come. One thing is certain: their little girls seem very happy to be together despite the global pandemic!



