Kylie Jenner dating Fai Khadra, Kendall Jenner good mate

The relationship between Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra continues to intrigue the tabloids. And the duo seem to ignore much speculation.

As a couple or not as a couple? For several months, Kylie Jenner fans have been trying to find out if their idol is actually dating Fai Khadra! Yet those around them have more than once lifted the veil on their relationship.

Kylie Jenner’s private life continues to captivate media around the world! And his admirers are always on the lookout for more about him.

Last I heard, the pretty brunette would be officially single. But some tabloids claim she is in an open relationship with Travis Scott, the dad of her little Stormi.

Others also assure that Kylie Jenner has been having the perfect love affair with the model and DJ Fai Khadra for several months! But who is telling the truth ?!

As a reminder, the latter is Kendall Jenner’s BFF! Of Palestinian origin, he was born in Saudi Arabia, according to Esquire magazine.

The young man would have spent a large part of his life between Dubai and the United States. Coming from a family of artists (his father is an art collector and he is the brother of the duo Simihaze), his address book will make you green with envy!

KYLIE JENNER AND FAI KHADRA ARE INSEPARABLE!

In the city, Fai Khadra is very popular with Kylie Jenner’s family! He also made a few appearances on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” show.

Being very close to Kendall Jenner, he had accompanied her for the wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in 2019. Passionate about fashion, it is not rare to see her on the benches of the biggest catwalks.

On a daily basis, Fai Khadra knows the Hadid sisters very well! Even if the model is very close to Kylie Jenner, he would only maintain a platonic relationship with the latter.

According to “TMZ”, Fai Khadra would not project herself as a “potential boyfriend” to the influencer. And that’s not all.

In the past, Twittos had implied that Kylie Jenner was indeed in a relationship with Kendall Jenner’s BFF. In the process, Travis Scott then retweeted the photo of the duo with the word “LOL” … Before simply deleting his post!