Kylie Jenner Confirms That Her Son and Son Travis Scott Still Don’t Have a name in honor of Wolf

TICK Tock! Kylie Jenner has hinted that she and Travis Scott have yet to choose another name for their 2-month-old son after they decided to stop calling him Wolf.

When the 24-year-old graduate of the Kardashian Family show gave her Instagram followers the opportunity to take a look at the cat-themed birthday party for Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, April 10, she showed gift bags for her two children. On the basket of Jenner’s 4-year-old daughter was written “Stormy”, and on the other — “Baby Webster”.

Jenner told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11 that she has “strong options,” explaining: “We haven’t officially changed that. Before I officially change it, I want to make sure. …The wolf was never on our list. It was just what Chloe suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against the Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

The creator of Kylie Cosmetics gave birth to a boy in February, and the baby’s birth certificate indicated his full name: Wolf Jacques Webster. Last month, the reality TV star explained that her newborn no longer carries this nickname.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” a Hulu person wrote on Instagram Stories in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share, because I see a Wolf everywhere all the time.”

Caitlyn Jenner told Entertainment Tonight the same month that choosing a name can be “very difficult,” saying, “When you have a little baby, a little baby comes out and you think about what it should be, but then you get it in your hands, you play with them, spend Spend time with them and say, “I do not know if this name is suitable, maybe it’s another name.”

The 72-year-old I Am Cait graduate called the move “Kylie’s decision” and said she was not allowed to reveal the new choice. “To be honest, I think it’s very good,” said the author of “Secrets of My Life.”

Since then, there have been rumors that Kylie’s ex-girlfriend Tammy Hembrow is the reason she gave up the original name of her second child, as the pregnant Australian, 27, welcomed a son named Wolf in 2015.

In February, the fitness guru cast a shadow on the creator of Kylie Skin, posting a photo with a baby with the caption “My wolf”. As for the name of her and fiance Matt Poole’s upcoming arrival, she joked on Twitter that she “actually likes the name Stormy [at the moment].”

Kylie and Scott, 30, both took responsibility for choosing Stormy’s name when she arrived in February 2018, the makeup mogul told the Evening Standard two months later.

“Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” creator Kylie Baby explained in May 2018. “And it just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So he became Stormy. And it just stuck.”