Kylie Jenner commented on a photo of Travis Scott with a pregnant emoji, making fans wonder if baby #3 will be

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrive at the Billboard Music Awards 2022, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas. Press Agency Image/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Expecting a baby no. 3? Kylie Jenner’s recent comment on a photo of her beau Travis Scott made fans wonder if another Kar-Jenner pregnancy announcement might be on the horizon.

Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

The 24-year-old Kardashian star complimented her 31-year-old boyfriend on Sunday, July 24, after he shared a photo of himself on Instagram in New York. “I got to New York in a minute,” the rapper signed his post “Anecdote”, to which Jenner commented: “😛🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻”.

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who has a daughter Stormy, 4 years old, and a 5-month-old son (whose name has not yet been disclosed) with a native of Texas, confused fans with the movement of emoticons, as many wondered if she was announcing a third pregnancy.

“MY GOD??” one social media user asked, while another wrote: “The third child will be born.” More and more subscribers asked the reality TV star questions about the fact that she might be pregnant, while others pushed her to reveal the name of her second child before welcoming another one.

Kylie Jenner’s Instagram comment by Travis Scott. Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram

This isn’t the first time the couple has stirred up the internet. Just last week, fans of the couple began to assume they were engaged after the “Kardashian Family” alum was spotted arriving at Los Angeles hot spot Giorgio Baldi on Wednesday, July 21, in an all-white look.

The sweetest quotes from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott about their relationship

Jenner was joined by her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as friends Stassi Karanikolau and Iris Palmer, who chose black outfits for the evening, making fans believe they were celebrating founder Kylie Skene’s bachelorette party.

In addition, fans of Jenner and Scott found on the website of Scully and Scully a wedding record attributed to Cactus Jack — that’s the name of Scott’s record label — and Mother Goose, where the wedding date is December 10. (The names and date in the registry have since been changed.) The couple in question signed up for items such as a $15,000 Baccarat crystal chess set and a $36,000 Daum Crystal sculpture—luxury items that seemed plausible to a billionaire makeup artist.

However, according to Page Six, the registry does not belong to the couple. Although they have been dating since April 2017 (with a short break in between), they have no plans to get married anytime soon.

Take this! Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Refute Pregnancy Rumors

“I’m not thinking about marriage right now, but I hope to get married one day,” Jenner told host Andy Cohen during a KUWTK reunion special that aired in June 2021.

Scott also shared his thoughts about the wedding with Rolling Stone in December 2018: “We’re getting married soon. I just need to gain strength — I have to make a hot offer,” the rapper “The tallest in the room” shared with the publication. “[First] we were just two kids, damn it. Maybe, for example, the first week you don’t know if it’s true or an affair. Then in the second week you’re like, “Wow, I’m still talking to her, she answers, I answer.” We have nothing to say. And it got to the point where I thought, “I need her to be with me to operate.” She’s the one.”