Kylie Jenner cold with almost all of her close friends?

A recent gesture by Kylie Jenner panics the Web, suggesting that she is in the cold with several friends. Only a few days ago, Kylie Jenner was accused of taking advantage of the health crisis by selling hydroalcoholic gels under her brand Kylie Cosmetics, which did not please Internet users.

Many people have openly clashed it on the Web. But today, it is a somewhat special gesture that has caught the attention of many. In fact, Kylie Jenner sorted through her Instagram subscriptions and decided to delete a slew of people, including close friends. The young woman has unsubscribed from accounts like Sofia Richie, Rosalia, Ariel Tejada, Harry Hudson, Yris Palmer, his former assistant Victoria Villarroel or the model and singer Fai Khadra. What to suggest that Kylie Jenner would have quarreled with all these people? Weird.

Especially since recently, E! News reported that Fai Khadra joined Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner for their family getaway to the mountains in Aspen: “Everyone was in a good mood and enjoying their vacation. It felt like a nice change of scenery and they were happy to be back in the snow and in the mountains. ” It is therefore difficult to know what prompted Kylie Jenner to drastically sort out her Instagram subscriptions. Now she only follows 28 people, mostly family members and fan accounts. Hope this action does not hide big dramas! Still about Kylie Jenner, know that she is one of the highest paid stars in 2020 according to Forbes.