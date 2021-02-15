Kylie Jenner celebrates Valentine’s Day with Stormi!

Kylie Jenner does not spend Valentine’s Day in love … but in family at the beach with her daughter Stormi! Discover the story of the star.

With over 215 million Instagram followers, Kylie Jenner emerges as one of the most influential and popular stars around.

It must be said that the very famous blogger spends a good part of her time on the famous social network. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

They follow the crazy adventures of their idol en masse, in search of new nuggets. And for once, there is a hell of a lot. We love !

Every day, she feeds her account with exclusive content. Between fashion and beauty advice, photos of her shootings, small family moments and original announcements, there is plenty to do.

And to the delight of her very large audience, Kylie Jenner has just shared a new photo story for Valentine’s Day.

No, it is not in the arms of Travis Scott, but indeed in those of his daughter Stormi, that she decided to celebrate the famous feast of lovers.

KYLIE JENNER IS SPENDING VALENTINE’S DAUGHTER WITH HER DAUGHTER STORMI!

This is particularly the case of the beautiful Kylie Jenner who does not really have a Valentine’s Day like the others … Indeed, she is celebrating this year the love she has for her daughter Stormi.

In her Instagram story, we discover a sublime photo of the beach, accompanied by the following message: “We took our baby to his favorite place today. Hope everyone is having a happy Valentine’s Day. ”

The very famous businesswoman therefore spent her evening by the water, alongside little Stormi. But it seems they weren’t alone …

So there’s a good chance that Travis Scott is invited to the party. Even though they are no longer in a relationship, the stars continue to educate their child together.

They want the 3-year-old girl to evolve in the best conditions, even if it means setting aside their love life. So can we expect to see them pick up the pieces and give themselves another chance?

We let you take a look at Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story!