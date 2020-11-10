Kylie Jenner Celebrates Niece Dream’s Birthday!

Kylie Jenner is very family. She did not fail to celebrate the birthday of Dream, the daughter of Rob Kardashian on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner adores her family and is happy that her daughter Stormi has many cousins. The star celebrated Dream’s birthday on Instagram.

Over two years ago, Kylie Jenner became a mother to a baby girl, Stormi. The 23-year-old star is looking forward to being a mom and taking good care of her child. Besides, it seems that she has found a certain balance with Travis Scott.

The starlet rose to prominence with her sisters on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Despite some quarrels, she wants to be very close to them. Stormi’s mom spends a lot of time with her sisters as well as her nieces.

Stormi has many cousins ​​and is very close to True, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian. Nevertheless, She also seems close to another cousin: Dream. Rob Kardashian’s daughter has just celebrated her 4th birthday with her whole family.

Kylie Jenner didn’t fail to throw a great party for Dream. Besides, she shared some videos and Stormi had a great time with her cousin.

KYLIE JENNER CELEBRATES HER NIECE’S BIRTHDAY!

This Tuesday, November 10, Kylie Jenner celebrated Dream’s birthday. The girl blew out her 4 candles with all the members of her family. In addition, the weather was very nice in Los Angeles and she was able to have fun in the garden with her cousins.

Thus, the starlet has posted many videos where we can see Dream and Stormi playing together. It is clear that the two cousins ​​are already very close despite the two years difference.

“Happy Birthday Dream. The best cousin for Stormi. We love you, “Kylie wrote on Instagram. Thus, the little girls were able to play together in the garden and did many activities. They were even able to decorate a pumpkin and there was a good mood.

Kylie Jenner is very happy that her daughter is so surrounded. Stormi lacks for nothing and gets along wonderfully with Dream, True, North and Chicago!



