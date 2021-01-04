Kylie Jenner celebrates 2021 in a luxurious setting!

On her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner shared several photos of her very luxurious New Year in the mountains. She made her fans dream!

As the health crisis has affected many people around the world, Kylie Jenner continues to live her best life. The beautiful brunette has also shared the New Year in a dream location in the mountains.

This Monday, January 4, Kylie Jenner shared several photos on her Instagram account. And the least that we can say is that she did not fail to make her fans dream. She unveiled pictures, each more sublime than the next.

First, Kylie Jenner posted a photo where she looked really sexy on a snow scooter. Dressed in a white puffer jacket, she also opted for ultra tight black pants.

She also opted for a helmet to protect herself in the event of a fall. The young woman also revealed the place where she was staying. She chose a room with a sublime view of the mountains and nature.

KYLIE JENNER MAKES HER FANS TAKE ADVANTAGE OF HER STAY IN THE MOUNTAINS

Kylie Jenner also made her fans enjoy the mountain. She posted several pictures of the sublime landscape. In her many photos, she also showed what she was eating. And the least that can be said is that she made more than one salivate.

With a meal facing the mountains or with well-baked cookies, the reality TV candidate caused a sensation. In fact, she collected over 5.5 million likes in just a few hours from her fans.

In the comments, they said they really wanted to eat his food. On the other hand, others did not hesitate to clash it. Some are outraged that she is going on vacation amid a health crisis.

Stormi’s mom continues to enjoy life despite the presence of Covid-19 around the world!



