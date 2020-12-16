Kylie Jenner Became the Richest Woman

Kylie Jenner has become the richest woman in the world! Yes, it even exceeds, by far, the fortune of Ariana Grande!

Kylie Jenner is a true business woman. Indeed, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan owns two successful brands. Yes, the young woman owns Kylie Cosmetics, her makeup brand, but also Kylie Skin, her cosmetics and skin care brand. Crazy, right?

Indeed, Kylie Cosmetics made her a billionaire, and Kylie Skin allowed her to expand her beauty empire a little further. Unbelievable !

KYLIE JENNER BECOMES THE RICHEST WOMAN AND GETS ARIANA GRANDE!

Yesterday, Forbes magazine unveiled its 2020 ranking of the richest people in the world.

And guess what: Kylie Jenner came out on top!

Yep, the makeup mogul won a whopping $ 590 million this year alone! Unbelievable !

She thus far exceeds her brother-in-law Kanye West, in second position, who has meanwhile won 170 million dollars!

But that’s not all ! Indeed, the pretty brunette has also surpassed the singer Ariana Grande. Yes, in 2020, the “Positions” and “7 rings” performer won $ 72 million and therefore occupies the 17th position of the Forbes ranking!

